

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say they are investigating the death of a 31-year-old Oshawa woman as a homicide.

Police were called to a residence on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, where Cotie Weekley was found deceased and a 31-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries.

Police initially classified Weekley’s death as suspicious, however on Tuesday they said that it was being treated as a homicide. Police, however, say they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination prior to releasing any further information.

Police have previously said that the man and woman knew each other and that there is no threat to public safety.