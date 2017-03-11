

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a pair of fail-to-remain collisions that occurred overnight, one of which resulted in a cab driver sustaining serious injuries.

The first incident occurred on Danforth Avenue near East Lynn Avenue at around 2:40 a.m.

Police say that a driver crashed into a light pole and rolled over their vehicle. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The second incident occurred on Polson Pier at around 4:50 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle rear-ended a taxi before fleeing the scene.

Police say that the driver, a 30-year-old woman, was then apprehended some time later and arrested on alcohol-related charges.

Police say the driver's vehicle was located in the Loblaws parking lot at Jarvis Street and Queens Quay.

Meanwhile, paramedics say that the taxi driver was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.