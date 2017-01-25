

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert after an unknown man attempted to lure a nine-year-old boy into a vehicle in Brooklin on Tuesday.

Police say the boy was walking home from school in the Carnwith Drive and Cachet Boulevard area at around 3 p.m. when a man in a vehicle approached him.

Police allege that the man offered the child a ride home and then when he refused the man said he would give the child money go get into his vehicle.

At that point, the boy ran home and informed his father about the interaction.

The boy’s father then went outside, spotted the vehicle and called police.

However, by the time officers arrived the vehicle had left the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 65 years old with grey hair and a full white beard.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door grey or silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Sullivan of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 1847.