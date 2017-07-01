

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with two violent assaults in the city’s Leslieveille neighbourhood.

The first incident occurred on the morning of May 29.

Police say that a 25-year-old woman was walking down an alley in the Jones Avenue and Gerrard Street area when a male suspect confronted her and produced a knife.

It is alleged that the man then slashed the woman before fleeing the scene.

She was taken to hospital and was treated and released.

The second incident occurred about two weeks later on the evening of June 13.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was walking with her daughter in the Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue area when she was confronted by a male suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect then punched, kicked and chocked the woman before grabbing her necklace and several other items and fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The woman was taken to hospital following the attack but was also treated and release.

It is not immediately clear whether or not the same woman was the victim in both incidents.

Kevan Anderson, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery.

He is described as five-foot-nine with an average build and dark hair. Police say he has a scar on his lip and a tattoo that reads “RIP Dylan” on his arm.