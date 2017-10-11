

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a safety alert following a string of collisions around the city Wednesday that sent a number of people to hospital.

“We've responded to over 30 collisions since noon,” Toronto police wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening. “Some involve serious injury -Please be cautious.”

The incidents included a collision between a double-decker bus and a car in Cabbagetown that sent a female bus driver to hospital with serious injuries.

In Forest Hill North, a man believed to be in his 70s was seriously injured after a collision at Old Park and Wembley roads shortly before 8 p.m. He was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

A pedestrian was also struck at Ellesmere Road and Dundalk Drive in Dorset Park at around the same time and sustained minor injuries.

At around 7:30 p.m. a female cyclist was struck and seriously injured near Silver Star Boulevard and Passmore Avenue in the Milliken area in Scarborough.

Police partly blamed poor weather for the uptick in collisions, with steady rain having fallen throughout much of the day. However police also advised motorists to take special care with how they drive, saying that pedestrian and cyclist safety is ‘in your hands.’