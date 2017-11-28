

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police issued more than 500 tickets to drivers for not following the new rules along King Street last week.

Officials confirm to CP24 that a total of 560 tickets were issued between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24 as a warning period for violations officially came to an end.

The number of tickets handed out on the first day of enforcement on Nov. 20 was 132, though by the end of the week police were issuing fewer tickets with only 87 handed out on Nov. 23 and 83 handed out on Nov. 24.

As part of the one-year pilot project aimed at speeding up the 510 streetcar, only local traffic is being allowed on King Street between Jarvis and Bathurst streets with drivers being forced to turn right after one block.

All on-street parking spaces between Bathurst and Jarvis streets have also been removed.

Fines for infractions along King Street begin at $110 and also come with two demerit points upon conviction.