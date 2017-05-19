

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The driver of a vehicle alleged to have struck a woman in the parking lot of her Runnymede apartment Thursday evening has been found by police.

The incident happened at Dundas Street West and Gooch Avenue, near Scarlett Road at 5:20 p.m.

A 75-year-old woman was standing in the parking lot when a 2001 Pontiac Montana van reversed out of a parking space into her, Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

The woman was discovered in medical distress when emergency responders arrived, according to a news release.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the van fled the scene, Douglas-Cook said.

According to investigators, a 75-year-old man was driving the van.

The suspect and the vehicle were located shortly after the collision took police.

Police have not released where the man and vehicle were discovered.

Toronto police traffic services spokesperson Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 on Friday afternoon that investigators are no longer treating her death as suspicious.

It is not known whether the driver knew he had hit the woman or not, Stibbe added.

Police are still investigating the collision.