

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly man who had been missing amid extreme cold for the last two days has been located safe and sound, police say.

Officers had been searching for 73-year-old Serei Kang since he disappeared from his home in the Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road area at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday but on Saturday morning police confirmed that the Scarborough man had been located.

It is not immediately clear where Kang was found.

“Thank you once again, especially media, for spreading the word about Serei Kang. Again, he was found safe,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.

Police had previously set up a command post at Sacred Heart Catholic School as part of their search for Kang and were asking area residents to check their properties for signs of the man.