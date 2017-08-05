

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





With the help of Toronto police, one bride-to-be is breathing a sigh of relief after almost losing her $17,000 engagement ring at the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade on Saturday.

Const. Quinton Malfara told CP24 Saturday that before the parade began, he and some other officers were approached by members of a bachelorette party who said a woman in their group lost a very expensive engagement ring.

“She was pretty distraught and we helped her look for it on our bikes,” Malfara said.

At one point, the search party spotted the pricey piece of jewelry along the parade route.

“It was a combined effort between me and my colleagues and also some of the members of the bachelorette party,” he added.

“Thankfully we turned a disastrous situation into a feel good story.”

Speaking about the incident ahead of the parade Saturday, Police Chief Mark Saunders told spectators, “That’s the stuff we do.”

“If anyone is giving away engagement rings to me for free, I’m here to accept them,” he said with a laugh.