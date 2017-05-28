Police locate girl who went missing in Rexdale
Lus Inoa, is shown in a handout image from Toronto police.
Toronto police say they have found a 10-year-old girl who was last seen in the Rexdale area of Etobicoke on Sunday morning.
Lus Inoa was last seen in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.
She was found just after 6:30 p.m. and is in good health, Toronto police say.