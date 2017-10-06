

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man who escaped from the custody of a medical facility in the city’s west end on Thursday has been located, police confirm.

Ijahim Peter had been last seen in the vicinity of Queen Street West and Shaw Street at around 10 a.m. on Thursday but was apprehended on Friday after police made a public appeal for information regarding his whereabouts.

At the time, police said that Peter was known to be “violent and dangerous” and expressed concern about his safety and the safety of the public.

It is not immediately clear where Peter was located.