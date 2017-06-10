Police locate missing 12-year-old boy
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Police have located a 12-year-old boy who had gone missing in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood.
The boy had been last seen near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.
In a message to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, police say the boy was located safe and sound.
Police also thanked the public for spreading the word, which they said helped them locate the boy.