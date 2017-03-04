

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say they have found an eight-year-old Burlington boy who was last seen near a high school in the city this afternoon.

Cameron Rumley was last seen in the area of Central High School on Baldwin Street in Burlington on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said appealed to the public in this instance due to nightfall, the fact that he was not dressed for weather conditions and the distance from his home where he was last seen.

He was located shortly before 7 p.m.