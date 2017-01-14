Police locate shell casings after reported shooting in Roncesvalles Village
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting near Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 6:45AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 8:02AM EST
Police located multiple shell casings after responding to a call for the sounds of gunshots in Roncesvalles Village overnight.
The incident took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Roncesvalles Avenue south of Dundas Street.
Reports from the scene indicate that as many as 10 shell casings were seen scattered on the ground following the reported shooting.
No injuries were reported.