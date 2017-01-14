

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police located multiple shell casings after responding to a call for the sounds of gunshots in Roncesvalles Village overnight.

The incident took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Roncesvalles Avenue south of Dundas Street.

Reports from the scene indicate that as many as 10 shell casings were seen scattered on the ground following the reported shooting.

No injuries were reported.