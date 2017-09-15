

Brenda Molina-Navidad, CP24.com





Police in Vaughan say they are looking for a 66-year-old “vulnerable” man who went missing Friday morning.

York Regional Police say that Aron Weiss was last seen leaving his Thornhill home in the Clark Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area at 7 a.m. on Friday, and has not returned.

Weiss is described as a 5-foot-10 Caucasian male with a slim build and short brown and grey hair. Weiss uses a walker and was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grey jogging pants.

Search teams have been called and a command post will be set up at the Garnet A. Williams Community Centre, less than a five minute walk from his home’s main intersection, according to York Regional Police Constable Laura Nicolle.

Officials say they are concerned for his safety as he has a medical condition. According to Const. Nicolle, the search will include locations Weiss is known to frequently visit.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the missing man to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.