

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for help from the public to find a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since Sunday.

Lyjah Griffiths was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road area.

Griffiths is described as having a skinny build, brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a brown shirt and a black bomber jacket.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).