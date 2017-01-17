Police looking for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Dorset Park
Lyjah Griffiths is pictured in this handout photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:54PM EST
Toronto police are looking for help from the public to find a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since Sunday.
Lyjah Griffiths was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road area.
Griffiths is described as having a skinny build, brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a brown shirt and a black bomber jacket.
Police say they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).