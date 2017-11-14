

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a group of four suspects after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing tickets in the city’s west end.

Police say that the officer was writing tickets in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street area at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 11 when they were approached by the suspects.

Police say that three men and one woman came up to the officer and one of them began “aggressively yelling and swearing.”

After a period of time, police say the officer resumed tagging vehicles in the Ossington Avenue and Halton Street area. That is when police allege that one of the male suspects approached the officer from behind and hit them in the face. The officer ended up falling to the ground as a result of the assault, police say.

The suspects were last seen running away from the scene westbound towards Royal Street.

Police have released descriptions of three of the four suspects.

The suspect who struck the officer is described as white, about six-feet-tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue puffy jacket.

The second male suspect is described as white, about five-foot-six and between 28 and 32 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing light-coloured blue jeans and a black puffy jacket.

The female suspect, meanwhile, is described as white, about five-foot-eleven and between 28 and 32 years old with a medium build and shoulder-length blonde hair.