

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who went missing around Islington Station last night.

Police say Glory Kabamba was last seen at the subway station at around 9 p.m.

According to police, she took a bus with her father from the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area at around 8 p.m. before going missing at the station.

She is described as black, standing around four-foot-eleven with a slim build. She has long, tightly-braided hair. She was wearing a yellow/green sweater, white jacket, purple pants and black/purple runners.