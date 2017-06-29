

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they want to speak to a man and a woman who reportedly interrupted a sexual assault in a Newmarket park last month, prompting the suspect to flee on foot.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was walking her dog in Fairy Lake Park at around 10:30 p.m. on May 27 when she was approached by the suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect forced the woman onto the ground and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman, in turn, yelled for help and was able to alert the two witnesses who had been walking in the area.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Mulock Drive.

Police say that they want to speak to the man and woman as well as anyone else who may have seen the suspect in the area prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between the ages of 25 and 35 and about six-foot-one with a muscular build and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a beige T-shirt, blue cargo shorts and sunglasses.