

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in Toronto and Thunder Bay are asking for help to find a Toronto man wanted in connection with both a murder and an alleged sexual assault of a child.

According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of another Toronto man in Thunder Bay last month.

Emergency responders were called to a home in the 300 block of Marks Street South in Thunder Bay at around 4:50 p.m. on May 22 for a report of a seriously injured male.

The victim – since identified as 21-year-old Edmond Clovis of Toronto – was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries. An autopsy confirmed that Clovis died as a result of trauma sustained in an altercation just prior to when he was found.

Thunder Bay Police have said they believe Clovis was targeted and that his death was gang-related.

Police say the same suspect wanted in the murder is also wanted in connection with the ongoing sexual assault of a child that allegedly took place between 2014 and 2015 in Toronto. Few details about that investigation have been released.

Toronto police released a suspect photo on Tuesday.

Michael Cleghorn, 29, is wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, two counts of uttering threats and second-degree murder.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.

A suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene of the murder is also being sought, Thunder Bay Police say. It is described as a newer model, dark charcoal or black Mazda CX 5.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the suspect vehicle to call Toronto police at 416-808-7474, the Thunder Bay Police Homicide Unit at 807-684-5000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).