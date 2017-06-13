Police looking for man wanted in murder, alleged child sex assault
Michael Cleghorn, 29, is pictured. (Handout /Toronto Police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:17PM EDT
Police in Toronto and Thunder Bay are asking for help to find a Toronto man wanted in connection with both a murder and an alleged sexual assault of a child.
According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of another Toronto man in Thunder Bay last month.
Emergency responders were called to a home in the 300 block of Marks Street South in Thunder Bay at around 4:50 p.m. on May 22 for a report of a seriously injured male.
The victim – since identified as 21-year-old Edmond Clovis of Toronto – was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries. An autopsy confirmed that Clovis died as a result of trauma sustained in an altercation just prior to when he was found.
Thunder Bay Police have said they believe Clovis was targeted and that his death was gang-related.
Police say the same suspect wanted in the murder is also wanted in connection with the ongoing sexual assault of a child that allegedly took place between 2014 and 2015 in Toronto. Few details about that investigation have been released.
Toronto police released a suspect photo on Tuesday.
Michael Cleghorn, 29, is wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, two counts of uttering threats and second-degree murder.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.
A suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene of the murder is also being sought, Thunder Bay Police say. It is described as a newer model, dark charcoal or black Mazda CX 5.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the suspect vehicle to call Toronto police at 416-808-7474, the Thunder Bay Police Homicide Unit at 807-684-5000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).