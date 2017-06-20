

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman in Moss Park on Saturday morning.

According to investigators the woman was in the Shuter and Sherbourne street area around 11 a.m. when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 20-years-old, 150-pounds, with a muscular build, dark short hair and slight facial stubble.

He was last seen walking west on Shuter Street, and wearing a red T-shirt, black jeans and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

A man matching this description was caught on security camera footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Police have released photos from the scene and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.