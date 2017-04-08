

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly threatened to shoot a TTC operator after learning that the bus he was riding would be going out of service.

The alleged incident happened on March 13 at around 3:25 p.m.

Police say the man boarded the bus at William Carson Crescent, at which point the operator advised him that it would be going out of service at York Mills Station.

At that point, police say the man began yelling at the operator.

The operator, in turn, continued driving the bus and arrived at York Mills Station a short time later.

That’s when the man allegedly threatened to shoot the operator. He then ran from the bus, according to police.

Police say that no weapon was seen during the course of the interaction.

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, clean-shaven with a medium build. He last seen wearing a toque with green and dark red stripes and a white pompom on top, a black peacoat, dark pants and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).