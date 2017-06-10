

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood.

Tyrail Miller was last seen near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

He is described as five-foot-five and about 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a blue T-shirt and black running shoes.

Police say the boy was also riding a blue BMX bike at the time of his disappearance.