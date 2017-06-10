Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy last seen near Keele and Wilson
Tyrail Miller is shown in this handout photo. The missing 12-year-old boy was last seen in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 8:16AM EDT
Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood.
Tyrail Miller was last seen near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.
He is described as five-foot-five and about 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a blue T-shirt and black running shoes.
Police say the boy was also riding a blue BMX bike at the time of his disappearance.