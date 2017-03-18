

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after he was assaulted by a group of suspects at a Queen Street West restaurant.

Police were called to The Good Son on Queen Street West near Dovercourt Road at around 1 a.m. for an assault call.

One on scene, police say that they found the victim unconscious outside of the restaurant.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but police say his condition has improved and he is now listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this point and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.