

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say they are looking for a red 2016 Mazda 3 in connection with a hit-and-run in Ajax earlier this month that left an elderly woman with critical injuries.

The woman was crossing Williamson Drive near Salem Road at around 9:55 p.m. on July 2 when she was struck by the eastbound vehicle.

Police initially said that they were looking for a white sedan in connection with the hit-and-run but on Wednesday they said that surveillance footage has led them to believe that the Mazda 3 was at fault.

Police had previously said that the Mazda 3 was following the sedan and may have been “directly or indirectly involved.”

The woman remains in hospital with critical injuries, according to police.