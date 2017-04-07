

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a male suspect who broke into the mail room of a residential building in the city’s downtown core last week.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the mail room at a building near Dundas Street and University Avenue on March 30.

Once inside, police allege that he stole mail belonging to residents and then fled the scene.

In a news release issued Friday, police released several surveillance camera images of the suspect.

He is described as being clean-shaven with brown hair that is longer on top. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a tan jacket with a hood, grey pants with black patches on the knees and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to come forward.