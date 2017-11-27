

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham police are trying to identify several suspects after an armed robbery at an Ajax pizza shop.

Officers were called to a Pizzaville location on Bayly Street West at around 11:50 p.m. on Nov.24.

According to police, four male suspects in dark hoodies and armed with knives entered the store, approached one of the employees and pushed him to the ground. The suspects demanded cash and made off with money taken from the cash register, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark SUV.

The employees were not injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.