

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a vulnerable teen who went missing Saturday.

Mathew Mangavang, 16, was last seen in the area of Huron and Harbord streets around the University of Toronto campus downtown.

Police say Mangavang was not dressed for the weather when he disappeared.

He is described as being around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Miami Heat Lebron shirt and Nike jogging shoes.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200.