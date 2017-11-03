

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A white truck fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in Rexdale on Friday morning, police say.

The incident happened near Albion Road and Finch Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Const. Clint Stibbe tells CP24 that the driver of the vehicle initially stopped and looked at the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital, though the severity of their injuries is not immediately clear.