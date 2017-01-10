

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in the case of the so-called ‘Lunchtime Bandit.’

The suspect, who police described as “preppy” and “clean cut” during a news conference on Dec. 20, allegedly held up five banks on Yonge Street from Davisville to Lawrence avenues between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17.

In each of the robberies, the suspect allegedly walked into the banks posing as a customer and handed a teller a note, demanding cash and indicating he had a gun.

Four of the five robberies occurred between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

"Maybe he is on lunch break between 12 and 1 in that area. He could be a student," Staff Insp. Mike Earl said on Dec. 20. "He could have a job in the area."

Michael Lilly, 20, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of robbery.

His arrest comes three weeks after police released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case. In a news release issued Tuesday, police thanked the public “for their response.”