

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest after two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint and then intentionally drove their vehicle into a unmarked police car while fleeing the scene.

Police say the two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, forced their into a residence near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue in North York on Feb. 27.

At that point, police say a 21-year-old man inside the residence attempted to fight off the suspects.

One of the suspects then began to strike the man on the head with the handgun, police say.

While that was happening, police allege that the second suspect then armed himself with a pair of scissors and also began striking the man on the head as well.

Both men then ransacked the man’s bedroom and fled the scene with some property and an unspecified quantity of cash.

Police say that after the suspects left the scene, officers spotted their vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The suspects were, however, able to evade capture by intentionally driving into the unmarked police vehicle and then speeding away from the scene.

John Geddes, 22, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday after police spotted him getting into a taxi near Dundas and George streets.

Police say that Geddes was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and a large quantity of cash at the time of his arrest.

He is facing 12 charges, including robbery while armed with a firearm, forcible confinement and flight from police.

The second suspect remains outstanding.