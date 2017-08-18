

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in a hate-related assault investigation in Whitby following a public appeal for information.

Police say a 22-year-old man was in a washroom at Heydenshore Park on Brock Street at around 9:30 p.m. last Saturday when he was approached by a male suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect made several hate-related threats towards the victim and then proceeded to punch him before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

A suspect, identified as William Carnahan, 57, was arrested following a public appeal for information earlier this week and has been charged with assault.

In a press release issued on Friday, police said that Carnahan was arrested after investigators received multiple tips from the public.

He has been release from custody on a promise to appear in court.