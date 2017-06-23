

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men are facing a combined 46 charges in connection with a string of armed robberies targeting people using bank machines throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

The Toronto Police Service in cooperation with Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police launched an investigation into the robberies on May 6.

Police say that two male suspects would wait for victims outside banks. As the victims entered the vestibule area of the banks, the suspects would then allegedly rob them of their cash and belongings.

Police say that the suspects threated the victims with a firearm and a hatchet-style knife during the robberies.

Mohamad Farah, 20, and Mohamed Ulusow, 22, both of Toronto, were arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They are each facing numerous counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence.