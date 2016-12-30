

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a driver who crashed his vehicle after attempting to avoid a RIDE Check on Old Weston Road is now facing an impaired driving charge.

According to police, officers were setting up a RIDE Check on Old Weston Road at around 2:30 a.m. when a male driver drove past the check. Officer patrolled the area and later discovered that the driver crashed his vehicle into a guardrail at Silverthorn and Rockwell avenues.

The man, who was taken to hospital as a precaution, was arrested for suspected impaired driving, police said.