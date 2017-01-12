

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he drove around Ajax with one wheel and rim missing from his car, scratching streets and damaging a laneway.

On Wednesday shortly after 10:30 a.m., police received five complaints from callers who said a man was driving in the Harwood Avenue and Bayly Street area with only three tires on his vehicle.

Police say the car—a 2011 Toyota— scratched the pavement wherever it travelled and damaged both the roadway and the driveway of a home.

Officers caught up with the man after he exited a fast-food restaurant in the area.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, police determined that the vehicle was missing the front drum’s tire and rim. The man was also driving without insurance, police said.

Investigators said a small quantity of marijuana and a bong were seized from inside the car.

The driver has been charged with mischief under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, possession of marijuana and failing to comply with a recognizance order. He is also facing five provincial offences.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. Barnett at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521.