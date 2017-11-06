

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid against a man who police say repeatedly punched a dog in the head at a Hamilton home on Friday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., Hamilton police say they were called to a house on William Street after receiving reports of a man assaulting a dog.

When officers arrived, police say they witnessed a man on the deck of the house standing over a yellow Labrador Retriever.

Police say the officers saw the man pick up the dog by the neck and punch the animal in the head several times.

The officers immediately intervened and called the SPCA and animal control to look after the dog.

Hamilton police say the dog did not appear to be seriously injured but was visibly shaken.

The dog owner, who has been described as a man in his 30s, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal under the criminal code.

Police say the SPCA will decide whether the man will be able to regain custody of the animal.