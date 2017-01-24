

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say a massive fire destroyed a home in Hamilton overnight.

It happened at a residence on Copperwood Avenue, near Stone Church Road and Upper Paradise Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire has now been knocked down and no injuries were reported.

A cause has not yet been determined and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified due to the damage.

Police say the home and two vehicles in the garage were completely destroyed in the fire.

A neighbouring home was also impacted by the blaze.

The total damage estimate is pegged at around $700,000.