

Web Staff, CP24.com





A Durham Regional Police officer is credited with saving a baby’s life who was not breathing on Wednesday morning in Ajax, Ont.

The two-month old infant was unresponsive when his mother called police at 6:30 a.m.

The boy’s body was in distress and his skin was becoming discoloured.

Two officers were near the home and responded immediately.

One officer performed CPR before paramedics arrived, and was able to get the baby to cough and cry.

The infanct is expected to make a full recovery, paramedics say.