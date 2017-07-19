

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A police officer in Oshawa shot a dog in the mouth on Tuesday after it lunged at him when it was corned in a backyard following an attack on three other dogs.

Police say that a woman was walking three dogs on Summer Street shortly after 3 p.m. when a Rottweiler and a pit bull began barking at her and the animals from a nearby residence.

Police say the two barking dogs then pushed through a window screen and began attacking the woman’s dogs.

At that point, the woman called out for help and a male came to her aid. He was then bit by one the barking dogs, according to police.

The dogs were then cornered in a nearby backyard by another resident. That’s when police were called.

Police say that both dogs subsequently ran full speed at one of the responding officers, prompting him to take out his handgun and shoot at the animals.

Police say that the Rottweiler suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth but survived the incident. The other dog, meanwhile, was unharmed.

Both dogs ran off after shots were fired but were eventually apprehended by animal services.