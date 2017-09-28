

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A police officer sustained some cuts to their arm while helping arrest a knife-wielding suspect in the city’s Wexford neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Police say that they were initially called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Janet Boulevard area for reports of a man with a knife.

Once on scene, police say that they approached a suspect in order to take them into custody.

The officer sustained cuts to his arm during that interaction and was taken to a local hospital via land ambulance, according to police. Police say another person also sustained some slash wounds and was also taken to a local hospital.

The suspect, meanwhile, was taken into custody but was subsequently taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The officer’s injuries are not considered serious.