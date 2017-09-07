Police: Racial slur scratched into car parked outside Oshawa grocery store
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 10:27AM EDT
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a racial slur was scratched into a car parked outside a grocery store in Oshawa on Wednesday night.
Police say a black woman and her son walked into a grocery store in the area of King Street East and Townline Road at around 7:15 p.m. and were inside the store for about 15 minutes.
When they returned to their vehicle, police say a racial slur was scratched into the passenger’s side door.
Police are asking anyone who was in the parking lot between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to contact police if they saw anything suspicious.
Investigators say the car was parked in front of a store called Halenda’s Meats.
Members of the public can contact police with information about the case by calling 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1836.
Anonymous tips can also be provided through Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).