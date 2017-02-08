

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have been able to recover about $380,000 belonging to an elderly woman who fell victim to a lottery sweepstakes scam.

Police say the 85-year-old victim, who has a diminished mental capacity, was initially contacted over the telephone by someone purporting to represent a lottery sweepstakes company. The woman was told that she had won a substantial amount of money but had to pay taxes and other recovery costs in order to claim the prize, police say. At that point, police say the woman sold her home in order to pay the taxes and fees associated with the supposed sweepstakes win.

The woman then sent $600,000 to various accounts provided by the fraudsters. Friends of the woman subsequently contacted police after becoming aware of the situation, however.

Police say that officers from the Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes division were then able to pinpoint where the woman had sent the funds and seized about $380,000 with the cooperation of the Office of the Public Trustee, the Peterborough Police Service and a number of financial institutions.

Police say they also recovered approximately $20,000 worth of cellphones which the victim had been instructed to purchase as part of her payment.

Police have not announced any charges in connection with the fraud at this point.