

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly filmed a woman inside a public washroom in Etobicoke and then fled the scene after being confronted by security.

Police say that a 25-year-old woman was in a stall at a public washroom near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street on the morning of Sept. 23 when she noticed the occupant of an adjacent stall slide a cell phone under the divider and snap several pictures.

At that point, police say the woman left the washroom and contracted security for the building, who then confronted the suspect.

Police say the suspect initially left the washroom with security but fled the scene once he realized that police had been called.

He is described as black, 18 to 30 years old, about six-foot-tall with a thin build, black hair in braids and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve T-short, dark baggy pants and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a brown plaid knapsack.