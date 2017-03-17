

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in a sexual assault at a North York gym on Monday.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was walking in the front lobby area of a Planet Fitness gym on York Gate Boulevard near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

It is alleged that the suspect stepped in front of the woman to block her path and then grabbed her in a "bear hug" and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then broke free and ran away. Police say the suspect subsequently left the building.

The suspect is described as clean-shaven, 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven and about 250 lbs. with a heavy build and short or shaved black hair. He was last seen wearing glasses and a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt.

Police say he may speak with a low voice or a mumble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).