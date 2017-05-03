

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a subway train and then proceeded to follow her when she disembarked at Eglinton Station.

The 17-year-old victim was seated on a northbound subway train on Line 1 at around noon on Saturday when the suspect sat down next to her as the train passed Wellesley Station.

Police allege that the suspect then sexually assaulted the girl somewhere between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton stations.

The girl subsequently got off the train at Eglinton Station, only to be followed by the suspect.

Police say the suspect left the station after the girl began to walk towards a TTC employee.

He is described as 30 to 40 years old, five-feet-tall to five-foot-six with a medium build and light-brown greying hair in a brush cut. He was last seen wearing a green army-coloured winter jacket, royal-blue Adidas track pants with three vertical stripes on the sides, black shoes with white tips and a backpack with a chest strap.