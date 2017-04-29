

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly broke into storage lockers and rifled through mailboxes at a number of downtown buildings over the last five months.

The first of the alleged thefts tied to the suspect took place on Nov. 18 with the most recent occurring on Thursday.

Police say the suspect gains access to residential buildings and then steals contents from storage lockers inside.

Police also say that the suspect has broken into commercial buildings and has forced his way into various mailboxes inside.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old and about five-foot-ten with a medium build.

In addition to the thefts, police say the suspect is also wanted for fraud in connection with the use of stolen credit cards.