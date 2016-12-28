

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly head-butted a fellow TTC rider while boarding a bus at Sheppard-Yonge Station last month.

The unprovoked attack occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 as both the suspect and victim were getting on the bus.

Police describe the suspect as between 25 to 30 years old with a stocky build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater under a red jacket with gold sleeves and a “C” on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).