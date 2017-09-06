

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that four suspects in a dark-coloured vehicle followed Jovane Clarke to the North York Sheridan Mall and then ambushed him after he returned to his vehicle.

According to Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone, the suspect vehicle was near Clarke’s home in the Tandridge Crescent area for up to an hour before the shooting last Thursday. Carbone says that the suspect vehicle was then observed following Clark as he drove eastbound along Albion Road and Wilson Avenue, eventually arriving in the parking lot on the south side of the mall.

Carbone said that the suspects then waited for Clarke as he went inside the mall and proceeded to open fire on him when he returned to his vehicle a short time later.

One of the suspects then chased Clarke inside the mall and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Carbone described the homicide as an “overkill,” noting that “multiple shots” were fired both outside and inside the mall.

“At this point the motive is only known to the offenders,” Carbone told reporters on Wednesday. “We are continuing to follow up with every witness that we possibly can and my appeal today is to anyone who was in the parking lot that day or who knows these offenders or who has any type of surveillance footage of the shooting or this vehicle.”

Possible link to Tandridge Crescent homicide

Police have released two surveillance camera images of the suspect vehicle in the hopes that someone may recognize it.

Carbone said that investigators are also looking into whether there could be a link between Clarke’s murder and the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Awad Hurre near Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent on Saturday night.

Police previously said that four suspects opened fire on Hurre in a “targeted attack.”

“The lines of communication are constantly open between our team and the team that is involved in that homicide case,” Carbone said. “We aren’t linking them at this point; however that is something we may consider once we have some evidentiary basis to do so.”

Carbone said that investigators continue to review surveillance camera footage from the North York Sheridan Mall and may eventually release some of that footage to the public if it is determined that it will “move the investigation forward.”

Meanwhile, he said that investigators are “following up on every possible lead,” including “potential gang connections.”

Police previously said that Clarke was not known to them.