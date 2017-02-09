

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released an image of two of the three suspects in a vicious assault in North York over the weekend.

Police say a 29-year-old woman got into a physical confrontation with the three suspects in front of a commercial building on Densley Avenue at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspects attacked the woman with a shovel and stabbed her with a knife during the course of the altercation, causing her to sustain serious injuries.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as 20 to 26 years old, about six-feet-tall with a medium build and long curly brown or black hair that may have been a wig.

The second suspect is described as 20 to 26 years old, about five-foot-two to five-foot-three with a thick build. She was wearing a brown or black long weave in her hair, police say.

The third suspect is described as black, 20 to 26 years old with a thin-to-medium build and black hair that may have been a wig.

The photo released by police only shows the first two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).