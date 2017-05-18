Police release images of person of interest in fire at Central Tech stadium
Images of a person of interest in a fire investigation at Central Tech High School were released by Toronto police on May 18, 2017.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 10:08AM EDT
Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a man considered a person of interest in a fire that destroyed a large tarp on the grounds of Central Tech High School on Monday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to the stadium in front of the school at 725 Bathurst Street at 2:37 p.m.
They found a large tarp engulfed in flames and firefighters extinguished the blaze a short time later.
Police say they wish to contact the person depicted in the images released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).