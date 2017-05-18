

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a man considered a person of interest in a fire that destroyed a large tarp on the grounds of Central Tech High School on Monday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the stadium in front of the school at 725 Bathurst Street at 2:37 p.m.

They found a large tarp engulfed in flames and firefighters extinguished the blaze a short time later.

Police say they wish to contact the person depicted in the images released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).